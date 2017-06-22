Police: Woman pulls gun after being shorted one chicken nugget

Police say one Washington woman was not happy when she came up one chicken nugget short in her recent fast food order.

Employees said the woman was, at first, angry about how long it took to get her drink. Then she claimed there was something in the cup before becoming angry for being one nugget short, The News Tribune reported.

At first, she threw her drink at the drive through window, police said. She then left her car and started punching the window after the employees inside shut it, according to police.



Then workers at the unnamed fast food restaurant said she pulled out a gun, threatening them, The News Tribune reported.

When deputies arrived, the woman was gone and the employees were crying inside the restaurant.

Officers said they tracked down the car at the house to was registered at and saw a man and woman hiding inside. The man eventually took off and after a search, deputies found the woman hiding in the attic, The News Tribune reported.

She was charged with second-degree assault and pleaded not guilty Monday.

