Police officers in Billings, Montana, are getting into the holiday spirit by handing out free turkeys instead of tickets.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Close Police surprise drivers with Thanksgiving turkeys instead of traffic tickets

According to the Billings Gazette, local businessman Steve Gountanis donated 20 turkeys to the Billings Police Department and asked for their help to distribute them to the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

>> On HotTopics.TV: Woman wins $3,000 shopping spree, donates everything to kids in need

Traffic officers spent an afternoon last week pulling people over for minor traffic offenses like broken tail lights. After making sure there were no outstanding warrants for the driver, the police officers let them off with a warning and a free turkey.

“The individuals that received the warnings and the turkeys have been very happy,” Lt. Neil Lawrence told ABC News. “Our Facebook page has received a lot of positive comments regarding it. So far, it's been a very positive thing for the community.”

>> Read more trending news

Officers told the Billings Gazette that one driver joked he needed another traffic violation so he could get another turkey for Christmas.