Authorities said a southwest Atlanta grocery store was evacuated Thursday evening after children set off fireworks inside of it.

According to authorities, said the flames inside the Publix were controlled and one minor injury was reported.

Channel 2 Action News went to the store around 8 p.m. and found crime scene tape outside.

The store is closed and we are working to learn when it will reopen and if the children involved will face any charges.