A group of police officers made sure a teen had a prom night she’ll never forget after losing her father in the line of duty.

In 2013, Officer Rod Lee Bradway, of Indianapolis, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call. His actions saved the lives of a mother and her baby.

The Indianapolis Star reported May 6 that earlier this month, Officer Bradway’s daughter, Sierra Bradway, attended prom and wanted to make her dad a part of the special night. She and her date planned to stop by her father’s grave site to snap a few photos before heading off to the dance.

But when Sierra and her date, Brock Spayd, arrived, they were greeted by dozens of police officers who came to support Sierra.

According to CNN, Brock’s mother is a captain at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When she heard about Sierra’s pre-prom plan, she called upon other officers in the area to make it even more special.

“There were a lot of laughs, some tears, but most importantly, there was love,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a video shared on Facebook.

IMPD video from the day can be watched below.