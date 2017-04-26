Police officers step in when dad can’t make father/daughter dance

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Two sisters are thanking their local police officers for saving the day when their dad couldn’t make it to the daddy-daughter dance.
“I got to finally go to the dance that I really wanted to go to instead of just me and my mom,” 10-year-old Haley Olsen of Phoenix, Arizona told KNXV.
Olsen’s dad couldn’t make it at the sat minute because of work.
“My husband wasn’t able to come and I don’t have a lot of positive male role models in my life, so I thought, ‘Why not police officers?!'” said mom Laura Castaneda.
Four officers went above and beyond to make the night magical for the sisters.
“My and my police officer created a giant circle of the cha-cha-cha and it was super fun!” Haley said with a big smile.
Their mom can’t thank the officers enough.
“I will forever be grateful and my girls will have this memory for the rest of their lives, so I can’t thank them enough,” said Castaneda.
Tell us about yourself