Police officer playing hopscotch with child wins internet's heart

While police officers are required to have certain skills, hopscotch is not one them. That didn't stop an officer in Texas from showing off his hop game.
Lyle Gensler, an officer with the Grand Prairie Police Department, spotted a girl playing hopscotch in his neighborhood Wednesday while heading to work, according to Inside Edition. He decided to pull over and join the game, obtaining a rock for the girl to use as a marker.
We can do what we want on our breaks, correct? Child's game, phooey! #hopscotch pic.twitter.com/MbLRVgnkko— Lyle Gensler (@califcop) April 19, 2017
Gensler hopped while the girl's mother filmed the scene on her cellphone. He posted the video clip on his Twitter page, writing, "We can do what we want on our breaks, correct? Child's game, phooey."
Gensler told Inside Edition that he was focused on not falling while wearing all of his top-heavy equipment. The internet loved the officer’s effort.
