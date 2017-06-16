A police officer has gone above and beyond the call of duty in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tommy Norman said he found a pregnant mother, who he said is homeless, sleeping on a sidewalk with her 2-year-old daughter draped across her.

He told KTHV that it was something that he had never seen before.

When the woman, whose name is Jessica, woke up, she thought she was in trouble.

She couldn’t have been more wrong.

>> Read more trending news

Norman took Jessica and her daughter Kayla to a hotel.

He then posted her story to his Instagram account, where her story spread across the country.

After my coffee stop i begin making my early morning rounds. As I enter into the neighborhoods I see this. I initially passed because I thought I was seeing things. This is not a post asking for assistance. It's an image I decided to share to show that real life stories exist in communities across the world. Heartbreaking yes but hopefully an image that encourages others to get out & make a difference in their communities. 🙏🙏 A post shared by Tommy Norman (@tnorman23) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

As word got out about her family’s situation, help poured in, with people sending food and other items to the growing family from all over the world, KTHV reported.

Advocates for the homeless said there are 21,000 homeless children in the state.

Norman’s help may have been just what Jessica and her daughter needed. Jessica told KHTV that she’s happy to have a bed to sleep in and is looking to restart her life. She’s filling out job applications hoping to be able to provide for her daughter and soon-to-be born son, Xavier.

A mom who is thankful! A daughter who is happy! A life changed! 🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Tommy Norman (@tnorman23) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT