National
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin
Close

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin
Austin Police Department officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Sixth and Trinity streets early Sunday, May 7, 2017. Tamir Kalifa / AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin

By: Mark D. Wilson, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas -  Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin, Texas.

Authorities sent a tweet around 3:20 a.m. asking people to avoid Trinity street between Sixth and Seventh streets as investigators gather evidence at the scene. The shooting early Sunday appears to be Austin’s fifth officer-involved shooting that injured or killed a person since the beginning of the year.

Police have still not given any details on the shooting, but more than a dozen officers filled the streets, some using flashlights to peer into a white car and red pickup sitting nose-to-nose near the intersection of Trinity and Seventh.

>> Read more trending news

The area, which earlier had been packed with people, was all but deserted.

Farrukh Kasbati, 26, said he saw two men arguing in the area just before the incident.

He said he didn’t know what the men were arguing about, but it appeared that each were with a group of people.

As the men argued, one of the men repeatedly shouted “east side” before another man in his group pulled out a gun and fired.

Kasbati said he did not know if anyone was hit, but everyone in the area took off running.

