Police: Grenfell Tower fire began in refrigerator freezer

Police said Friday that the Grenfell Tower fire in London started in a refrigerator freezer,and manslaughter charges will be considered, the BBC reported.

Insulation on the building also failed tests, the BBC reported.

Seventy-nine people are missing or presumed dead after the fire on June 14 destroyed 150 homes, the BBC reported. Police confirmed the fire had not been started deliberately.

Police spokeswoman Fiona McCormack said the department’s priority was “to understand who was in Grenfell Tower,” and wanted to hear from anyone who was in the building on the night of the fire.

“I do not want there to be any victims of this tragedy that we do not know about,” she told the BBC.