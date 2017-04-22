Police: Florida man threatens teens with gun over noisy car

A South Florida man who became upset on Monday over the way two teens were driving through a gated community landed in jail when he threatened to kill them, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Mario Perez, 49, of Pembroke Pines, chased the teens, who are 15 and 19, with his car when he spotted them driving in a black convertible, the Miami Herald reported.

The driver stopped briefly, and Perez began to yell at them. Fearing for his safety the teen started to drive away but Perez kept following them, police said.

When the driver reached the exit gate of the community, Perez got out of his car, ran up to the vehicle with a gun and cursed at them, according to the Herald.

As he pointed the gun, Perez instructed the driver to turn off the car and take the keys out of the ignition, according to the Herald. He then punched the driver, walked over to the passenger side of the car and held the gun to the passenger’s neck, police said.

Perez then told the driver he had 10 seconds to turn on the car back on or he would shoot the passenger, the Herald reports. The victim complied and Perez then hit the passenger.

Perez began to walk away from the car but then said "If I ever see you again, I'm gonna kill you," and hit the driver in the face again, the Miami Herald reports.

Police arrested Perez a short time after the incident on charges of assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Herald.