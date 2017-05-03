Police: Florida man gropes, punches woman at bar; dies in fall

After a flurry of negotiations that secured the support of key lawmakers, Republicans in the House declared Wednesday night that they had cobbled together just enough votes to pass a major health overhaul bill, as GOP leaders set a Thursday vote on the measure, aiming to deliver a legislative victory for their party and the White House. “We will pass this,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as he walked through a throng of reporters waiting outside the office of Speaker Paul Ryan, saying the votes would be there. “I feel great about the count,” McCarthy added. VP Mike Pence tonight on House healthcare vote Thursday: 'Tomorrow, we begin the end of Obamacare, once and for all.' — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) May 4, 2017 The latest change was spurred by Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), an influential moderate who had come out against the bill on Tuesday, but suddenly spun together a plan that drew the support of the White House, setting up an $8 billion fund to help bolster high risk pools in states to assist those with pre-existing conditions and other insurance troubles. “It strengthens the American Health Care Act by reaffirming our commitment to protect patients with pre-existing conditions, something I’ve always cared about,” Upton said late on Wednesday night. But critics charged that the Upton plan was not focused solely on those with pre-existing conditions, as the $8 billion could be used to help people pay for health insurance for a variety of reasons. Upton Amendment has $8 billion to help people 'who may be subject to an increase in their monthly premium rates' pic.twitter.com/8nm5UnuDRq — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 4, 2017 The $8 billion for Upton’s plan was the latest infusion of money into this GOP measure, along with $15 billion extra that was added last month, plus a $130 billion ‘state stability fund’ to help with insurance costs for consumers. Democrats denounced the GOP changes to the bill, and the move for a quick vote on Thursday, saying there had been no hearings on the changes made to the plan, and pointing out there was no cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. “Republicans should just disband CBO,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). “If you don’t require a cost estimate on this monstrosity, what’s the point of CBO?” “Every Republican who votes for Trumpcare will have it tattooed on their forehead,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who vowed that GOP lawmakers “will be held accountable.” Other Democrats chimed in with their opposition on social media, while Republicans were nearly silent about the health care vote. For my GOP friends to reflect on tonight: Are you truly willing to rob millions of health coverage just to satisfy a political crusade? — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) May 4, 2017 Hey GOP, don't ever lecture us again on fiscal responsibility. You're about to reorder 1/6 of the US economy w no idea what it costs. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 4, 2017 .@HouseGOP is going to try to force through an even more horrible version of #TrumpCare tomorrow. I'm a strong NO on this disastrous bill. — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) May 4, 2017 While some Republicans acknowledged that the GOP health plan might have some warts, they said it was the right move to make. “I don’t claim to be the best health care policy expert in the country,” said Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA), “but I know that doing nothing is not acceptable.” “Those people that say this is a good system – come to my state,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK). “We’re down to a single provider,” as Cole mocked the original claims of the Obama health law. “I remember ‘if you like your plan, you could keep it,'” Cole said. “Not true.” A vote is expected by early afternoon in the House.