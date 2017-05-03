Police: Driver crashes after e-cigarette liquid triggers coughing fit

A Michigan man crashed his car into a power pole after he had a mishap with an e-cigarette.

Brandan Lozen, 34, was traveling Tuesday when he accidentally swallowed the liquid from his e-cigarette, according to the Detroit Free Press. The liquid triggered a coughing fit, which Lozen said caused him to lose control of his vehicle. He ran off the road and struck a power pole, snapping it in two, before coming to a stop, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department report. His car ended up on its side.

Lozen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.