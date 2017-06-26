Police chief loses part of arm in fireworks accident

The police chief of a small Pennsylvania town has lost part of his arm in a fireworks accident.

Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold, 39, was injured Saturday night when a mortar he was lighting during a fireworks show at a local carnival misfired and struck him.

Diebold, who is licensend to handle pyrotechnics, was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital’s trauma and burn unit and is now listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

City officials and residents gathered Sunday night at the town's fire hall for a prayer vigil for Diebold.

"I've always known him to be a good person, a hard worker and an officer who cares deeply and is committed to his community,” Captain Steve Ignatz said.

A fundraiser for Diebold is underway to help pay for his hospital expenses.