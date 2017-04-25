Police ‘arrest’ goats on the lam

Things can get a little wild in Maine.

Just ask the police in Belfast who had to answer the call to “arrest” a couple of trespassing goats.

The goats, named Louis and Mowgli, were picked up by Sgt. Daniel Fitzpatrick after he received a call from a woman who had trapped them in her garage.

They had walked up to the woman’s home and discovered and ate her cat’s food. She closed the garage door, keeping them inside so they wouldn’t get injured before someone could come and help, “The Today Show” reported.

Fitzpatrick used the power of Facebook to help find Louis and Mowgli’s owners. He also drove around the town hoping to find them as they were out searching for their missing animals.

Fitzpatrick told “The Today Show” that Louis and Mowgli made themselves at home in his police car. One just slept, while the other paced in the back seat, bleating out of the window. He also shared some of his lunch with his two “prisoners.” He was paid back for his kindness or lunch with licks on his ear from the smaller of the two animals.

Eventually, Fitzpatrick found Louis and Mowgli’s owners thanks to the Facebook post.

Fitzpatrick said he wished they could have stayed since they were good company.

“Therapy goats in cruisers for everybody would work wonders,” he told “Today.”

