Hurricane Irma barrels through the islands with 185 mph winds, en route to Florida

National
Plastic contaminates 94% of U.S. tap water, research finds, the most of any country studied
Plastic contaminates 94% of U.S. tap water, research finds, the most of any country studied

Plastic contaminates 94% of U.S. tap water, research finds, the most of any country studied
There’s so much microscopic plastic contamination, that if you’re drinking tap water, then you’re ingesting plastic, according to a new study.

Plastic contaminates 94% of U.S. tap water, research finds, the most of any country studied

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Microscopic pieces of plastic have infiltrated tap water systems around the world, according to new research on worldwide water systems.

According to Orb Media, a non-profit data journalism newsroom in Washington, 83 percent of the tap  water sampled globally was contained with microscopic plastic particles.

The U.S. had the highest contamination rate at 94 percent, and water sampled from Europe to India and in parts of the Middle East had plastic contamination above 70 percent, according to the Orb study.

Sites sampled in the U.S. included “Congress buildings, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency headquarters and Trump Towers,” the Guardian reported.

Most research to this point has concentrated on massive plastic garbage patches in the world’s oceans, and the impact of tiny pieces of plastic from those huge patches on marine life, which people then eat. But the impact of drinking microplastic particles on humans is still unknown.

“We have enough data from looking at wildlife, and the impacts that it’s having on wildlife, to be concerned,” Dr Sherri Mason, a microplastic expert at the State University of New York in Fredonia, and a supervisor on the study for Orb, told the Guardian.

“If it’s impacting [wildlife], then how do we think that it’s not going to somehow impact us?”

Researchers don’t know exactly how the tiny pieces of plastic are entering the water tables that cities use for tap water, but tons of plastic fibers from clothes discharged in wastewater, mishandled plastic waste, synthetic fibers in the atmosphere, tire dust washed into storm drains and streams are a few of the possible ways such large-scale contamination could be occurring.

According to a 2013 report, 300 million tons of plastic is produced worldwide every year, and millions of tons end up in the oceans and landfills.

Only about 10 percent of consumer plastic was recycled in 2012, according to the Worldwatch Institute.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • How to report outages to Duke Energy
    How to report outages to Duke Energy
    Duke Energy is preparing for Hurricane Irma’s potential effects on Central Florida, ready to draw personnel from its five operating states to help recovery efforts. There are three ways to report an outage to Duke Energy: 1. Text “OUT” to the number “57801” 2. Call the automated outage reporting system at 1 (800) 228-8485. 3. Use your phone to go to www.duke-energy.com to report an outage there. Follow Duke on Twitter and on Facebook for updates as well.
  • Some Florida lawmakers ready to head home, worried about threat from Hurricane Irma
    Some Florida lawmakers ready to head home, worried about threat from Hurricane Irma
    Even as they voted to approve federal disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday, lawmakers in Congress from Florida were already planning to head back home to deal with the serious threat from Hurricane Irma, worried about safeguarding their own homes and families. “I want to be home with my community and my family,” said Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), who was flying back late today, as the Miami Republican said she was pleased to see so many of her constituents getting ready for Irma, just in case. “From what I saw and experienced in these past few days back home, we are prepared,” Ros-Lehtinen added, as state lawmakers said the recent devastation from Harvey has clearly grabbed the attention of Floridians. “People are taking this a little more seriously than maybe they would have a month ago,” said Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL), who has a coastal district that stretches from north of Cape Canaveral to south of Vero Beach. “I think everybody in Florida should be worried,” Posey added, saying he would fly home on Thursday, “to make sure I can help however I can down there.” At the White House, President Trump was keeping his eye on Irma as well. “It looks like it could be something that is not good; believe me, not good,” the President told reporters in the Oval Office, where he was meeting with Congressional leaders of both parties. President Trump says Hurricane Irma “seems to be record-breaking” https://t.co/rvmnxXkVm9 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 6, 2017 “If it does hit us, it will be absolutely devastating,” said Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), whose district includes the Keys and the most southern chunk of the state. After a meeting of House Republicans on disaster aid for storm victims in Texas and Louisiana, Curbelo told reporters that he would fly back either today or Thursday. “I have a wife and two girls back home,” Curbelo said, as he urged Floridians to prepare. “I’m worried about Irma,” said Tampa-area Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), who said he was undecided on whether he would stay on Capitol Hill or go back home. “I was home yesterday, and all the stores – the water is off the shelves,” Bilirakis said. Keep Calm &amp; Prepare, Heed evacuation orders &amp; take your pets, prepare for power outages. For more info https://t.co/47o87mNpO6 @UF_IFAS https://t.co/jryBaEPTpz — Craig (@WCraigFugate) September 6, 2017 Some of those who were leaving Florida to avoid the storm were getting help from lawmakers in other states. “My wife is from Miami, so we have friends who are coming up to stay with us,” said Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA). “I think people are smart to get out of the way of that storm,” Scott added. “I got a house in the Keys,” Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) said. “I just hope we’re spared, or it fizzles out.”
  • Comcast opens free WiFi hotspots in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Comcast opens free WiFi hotspots in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Comcast has opened its WiFi hotspots free of charge to anyone to help people communicate before, during and after Hurricane Irma affects Florida. People who do not subscribe to Xfinity internet service are eligible for free WiFi.  They will be asked to sign a page allowing them access to service for two hours each use through Sep. 15.  Users can then sign back in to get an additional two hours of use. Existing Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and password and they will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future. CLICK HERE for the hotspot locations.  Select the “xfinitywifi” network when in range to connect. Gov. Rick Scott announced that AT&T and Verizon are helping to set up hotspot WiFi locations as well.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday in the northeast Caribbean, with the eye of the Category 5 storm passing over Barbuda. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Body of 3-year-old grandson of Kansas politician found encased in concrete
    Body of 3-year-old grandson of Kansas politician found encased in concrete
    Police in Kansas believe they have found the body of a missing toddler encased in concrete, and his mother and her boyfriend are in custody in connection to the case. Evan Brewer, 3, of Wichita, was missing since at least July 6, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Wichita Eagle reported Wednesday that gubernatorial candidate and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer confirmed that Evan was his grandson.  “We are devastated by the death of our sweet and loving grandson, Evan,” Brewer said in a statement obtained by the Eagle. “We cannot begin to make sense of this tragedy, but are thankful the suspects are in custody. We request prayers and privacy for our family during this difficult time and while the police continue their investigation.” Police officials said the identity of the body has not been made official. DNA results will take up to two weeks to confirm whether Evan is the child found in the concrete.  During the time Evan was missing, he was believed to be with his mother, Miranda Ryann Miller. Miller was suspected of having left the state with the toddler.  Police now believe that Evan was in Kansas all along. Wichita police Lt. Jeff Gilmore said during a Tuesday news conference that the body believed to be Evan’s was found Saturday after the landlord of a rental property discovered a suspicious block of concrete that emitted a foul odor. The concrete structure was found inside a rental house where Miller and her boyfriend, Stephen Michael Bodine, had been living.  Bodine, 40, and Miller, 36, were already in the Sedgwick County Jail when Evan’s body was found. Jail records show that Bodine is charged with aggravated interference with parental custody, two counts of aggravated assault and a single charge of criminal damage to property. Miller is charged with aggravated interference with parental custody. Both were arrested Aug. 30 after police said they eluded officers trying to serve Miller with a court order intended to protect her son from abuse.  Miller remained in the Sedgwick County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $25,000 bond. Bodine was being held in lieu of $275,000.  “Child deaths are always difficult cases,” Gilmore said. “The circumstances surrounding this particular case have been difficult for the family, the first responders and the community.” Gilmore said police officials’ thoughts and prayers were with the boy, his family and all who were impacted by his death.  Watch the entire police news conference below. The lieutenant said the case began in March, when Evan’s father, Carlo Brewer, went to the police department and the state Department of Children and Family to express concerns for his son’s safety. An investigation was initiated and, in April, allegations of abuse surfaced.  A judge on July 6 granted Brewer an order of protection from abuse on his son’s behalf, Gilmore said. Officers attempting to serve Miller with that protection order said they could not find her or her son. “Information received during this investigation was that the mother had left the state with the child, and we had no specific location,” Gilmore said.  By late August, Wichita police investigators determined that Miller was aware of the court order and was actively eluding them so she could not be served with the document, the lieutenant said.  Miller and Bodine were found in Wichita -- without Evan -- on Aug. 30 and taken into custody, Gilmore said. Police continued trying to find the missing boy.  Bodine’s landlord, who evicted them from the residence following their arrest, stumbled upon the body three days later, the lieutenant said.  Gilmore declined to release any additional information about the investigation.   “We understand the interest in this case and the questions surrounding it,” he said. “However, this involves the death of a 3-year-old child. We do not want to do anything that could compromise or hinder this investigation.” >> Read more trending news Neighbors near the S. Vine Street cul-de-sac where Bodine and Miller lived told the Eagle that they never saw the boy there. They did see a protest held a few weeks ago outside Bodine’s rental home. Resident Toni Freund said about 30 to 40 people chanted outside the house. “They were just saying, ‘Bring him home,’” Freund told the newspaper.  Freund and other residents said they also saw missing persons fliers posted throughout the neighborhood in hopes of finding Evan.  Fliers were also posted on social media, where the toddler’s family members expressed hope that he would soon be found safe. Following Saturday’s discovery, that hope turned to grief. Miller’s brother, Jason Bezdek, told KSNW-TV in Wichita that he never got to meet his nephew because he lives in Florida, but he enjoyed getting photos and videos of the boy from Miller.  “He’s happy, he’s having fun with his mom. They are smiling together,” Bezdek said about Evan in the images he received.  He said that his sister seemed to be doing all right. When he heard on Saturday that his nephew’s body had been found buried in concrete, he “lost it.” “I will never get to hold him. I will never get to hold his little hand,” Bezdek said.  He said Evan was his sister’s “whole life,” but that she struggled with drugs in the past.  Her niece, Amanda Dudziak, agreed.  “The only thing I know is that Evan is the child that she’s always wanted, and she was a loving and nurturing mom until drugs got in the way of that,” Dudziak told the news station. “I’ve known her for 14 years, and the past couple of years, this Mandy is someone I don’t even recognize.” She said their family is heartbroken over the boy’s death. “Evan should be here with us today,” Dudziak said. “He did not deserve this.”
