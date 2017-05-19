Pit bull will begin stint as Ohio police K-9

A pit bull that faced being euthanized is now a police K-9 in Ohio, WCMH reported.

>> Read more trending news

The dog, Leonard, is Ohio’s first pit bull K-9 and will be used to sniff out drugs, WCMH reported. He is also the first K-9 for Clay Township, which is on the western edge of Lake Erie.

Clay Township Police Chief Terry Mitchell is Leonard’s handler and both are finishing their last day of training at Storm Dog Tactical in Sunbury.

Leonard is being trained as a single-purpose K-9, meaning he searches for narcotics, and is not meant for aggression or apprehension of suspects, Mitchell told WCMH.

"He's a single purpose dog and his purpose is just finding narcotics," Mitchell told WTVG.

Leonard had been rescued by the Union County Humane Society near Marysville, but because he had a “high ball drive,” the humane society deemed him unfit for adoption. The society contacted Storm Dog Tactical and they decided he had the right disposition to train as a K-9.

“That is what we are looking for is that dog that has that high drive (play drive), but they are able to mentally focus and concentrate on the tasks we are asking them to do,” said Storm Dog Tactical Director of Training and Operations Krishea Osborne told WCMH.

Leonard lives with Mitchell and his girlfriend.

Leonard was certified by the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy examiners on May 14, WCMH reported.