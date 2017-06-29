Pigs on the loose after semi crash on Texas interstate

Several pigs escaped after a tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 45 south of Dallas Thursday morning.

>> Read more trending news

The accident was reported around 6:30 a.m. CDT, after the semi crashed into a center median in Wilmer, Texas on Interstate 45, KTVT reported. The crash sent the semi on its side along the barrier and caught the vehicle on fire.

The semi was hauling pigs, many of which escaped the trailer and were running on the highway, the station reported. Emergency crews are working to round up the escaped hogs, according to KTVT-TV.

All lanes of Interstate 45 have been shut down because of the crash.