Picture of child standing in car draws criticism

Police are looking for a woman in Mississippi who allowed a toddler to stand in the front seat of a vehicle that had the top down.

A photo was taken by a concerned driver while the car was stopped in traffic. The image was originally posted on Facebook, Southaven Police Department’s Mark Little told Fox13Memphis.com.

“That appeared to be an open-top vehicle, and a child like that standing in the seat would be ejected without any issues, even in a small speed impact. If people don’t know what the statutes are, or the laws are, when it comes to children being seat belted in, we have officers that are trained to show you how to use the restraint system,” Little said.

Little says the incident looks to have happened on Highway 51, and officers will be looking out for the woman.