For 12-year-old Jacee Dellapena, being in the delivery room as her mother, Dede Carraway, gave birth to her youngest brother was exciting, but ﻿when she got a special opportunity, it also made her nervous

“I started crying because I thought I wasn't going to get to see him be born, because I was too short,” Jacee told WDBD.

The doctor ended up giving the big sister the best view in the room and asked her if she wanted to deliver her baby brother at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital.

“Dr. Wolf said, ‘Why don't you just let her suit up and deliver the baby?’”Jacee's mother said. “And I said, ‘What? No!’”

Eventually, Carraway relented.

“I actually, like, delivered him,” Jacee said. “(The doctor) let me actually push down and pull the baby out ... I was like, wow.’ Like, I've played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing. This is is the real deal. I was really nervous," said Jacee.

“I was scared I was going to mess up ... It was, like, the best moment of my life,” Jacee said.



WDBD reported that Jacee wanted to be in the room a couple of years ago when her mother delivered her younger brother, Zadyn, but her parents determined she was too young at the time.

Carraway said that although her epidural wasn’t working and she had a lot of pain, seeing her daughter’s reaction when she helped deliver 7-pound, 6-ounce Cayson Carraway made everything worth it.

“Seeing the emotions on her face, it made me cry,” Carraway said. “It was just a good moment for me.”

Jacee was able to cut Cayson’s cord as dad Zack Carraway took photos.

Zack Carraway’s photos of Jacee helping deliver her sibling were posted Wednesday on Facebook by Dede Carraway’s friend, Nikki Smith. The post has been shared more than 180,000 times.

Although Jacee has expressed interest in being a veterinarian, her mother thinks she may start considering being an OB-GYN.