National
PHOTOS: Ridiculously overpacked van leads to traffic stop, police say
Photo Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61
Children were removed from Pennsylvania home when police found animal waste and trash in the house.

By: Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post
Police in New Hampshire are using photographic evidence to provide a helpful hint to drivers.

New Hampshire State Police posted on Facebook a photo of a van carrying a ridiculous amount of luggage on Wednesday. Accompanying the photo is a message urging motorists not to attach or strap items to their vehicle.

The van, which has items stacked several feet high on the roof, was carrying items such as a bike, a ladder, a cart and a television, which was dangling off the driver’s side of the pile at the time of the photograph.

The photos show the inside of the van was also filled with items, which appear to be blocking the driver’s ability to see out the rear window.

It is unclear if the driver was cited after the traffic stop.

