A golf course on the Washington-Oregon boarder shared a photo by Kristi McCluer Wednesday of golfers finishing their round as a massive wildfire burned behind them.

“Our golfers are committed to finishing the round!” the Beacon Rock Golf Course wrote on a Facebook post.

Its next post acknowledged the gravity of the fire and its impact on Oregon residents.

“View from the Clubhouse,” administrators wrote. “Viewing the magnitude of the fire and thinking of how many people will be affected and for a long time. So thankful no lives lost.”

On Tuesday, fires in Eagle Creek and Indian Creek merged. Fire crews are now treating the two as one incident.

As of Thursday morning, the fire was 5 percent contained.

Late Tuesday night, Oregon fire crews said they had been able to spare historic Multnomah Falls Lodge from the advancing fire. The lodge was built in 1925.

Over the weekend, more than 100 hikers were trapped by the Eagle Creek Fire overnight along a popular hiking trail.

Rescue crews were able to safely transport all of the hikers off the trail. One hiker was taken out by ambulance to be treated for exhaustion and dehydration.

The U.S. Forest Service says the wildfire was human-caused and is under investigation by the Oregon State Police.