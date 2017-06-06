Photo circulating on social media shows golfer holding two dead ducks

A disturbing photo that is circulating on social media shows a golfer holding up two dead ducks.

>> Read more trending news

The ducks lived at Duck Hollow Golf Course in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

"They are residents of the golf course, and they are well-known throughout the golf course community," said Trooper Robert Broadwater.

Duck Hollow Golf Course only had two white ducks. They were inseparable and wandered around the course, following the golfers every day.

"They do follow them around, back and forth to the club house, and back and forth to the parking lot," Broadwater said.

Now, the golfing community in Uniontown is outraged after a photo surfaced on social media, showing a golfer holding up the two ducks, which were killed over the weekend. There is speculation they were run over.

State police are actively investigating and did several interviews Tuesday.

WPXI spoke to the man in the photo who said he and his family members are now receiving death threats. He confirmed he took the photo with the dead ducks, but claims he isn't the one who killed them; when he found them, he says they were already dead. He also said he regrets taking the photo.

A Duck Hollow Course official said that state police were immediately contacted, saying in part, "We had two ducks. The ducks and all of the wildlife are a part of what makes Duck Hollow a special place."

Troopers say they could file animal-cruelty charges.