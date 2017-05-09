Listen Live
Photo captures heartbreaking moment police officer says goodbye to daughter
Photo captures heartbreaking moment police officer says goodbye to daughter

Photo captures heartbreaking moment police officer says goodbye to daughter
Photo Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Photo captures heartbreaking moment police officer says goodbye to daughter

By: Kimberly Richardson, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Clayton County Police Department

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -  A photograph shared by a Georgia police officer will break your heart.

The photograph shows Officer Rob Fleming with the Clayton County Police Department saying goodbye to his little “princess” as he leaves for work.

>> Read more trending news

His daughter is in tears as Fleming buckles her into the car seat.

The Clayton County Police Department shared the sweet exchange on its Facebook page to humanize the people who wear the badge. 

>> See the post here

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Corrine Brown Trial: Deliberations to continue Tuesday
    Corrine Brown Trial: Deliberations to continue Tuesday
    Closing arguments began Monday morning in the federal corruption and fraud trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.  A judge allotted the prosecution and defense each 90 minutes to make closing arguments, which started at 9 a.m. after an 8:30 a.m. meeting to discuss any final motions. The case was sent to the jury at 1:13 p.m., but the jury did not reach a verdict. Deliberations will continue Tuesday.  Four alternates will have to stick around through jury deliberation in case a juror needs to be replaced for illness or any other reason. The former Democratic congresswoman is accused of using “bogus charity” One Door for Education as a personal slush fund as well as falsifying her congressional financial disclosures and tax returns. After closing arguments, jurors will have to deliberate on which, if any, of the 22 charges Brown is guilty of committing. The trial was interrupted briefly Friday when Brown broke down in tears on the witness stand and asked the judge for a break.
  • ‘Throw her in!’: Elderly woman thrown in pool by teens after complaining about noise 
    ‘Throw her in!’: Elderly woman thrown in pool by teens after complaining about noise 
    A teenager has turned himself in after a horrifying video of an elderly woman being dragged and thrown into a community swimming pool for complaining about a loud party went viral. Nancy James, 68, is seen walking her two dogs and confronting the group of teenagers who were having a rowdy pool party at the Player’s Place apartment complex in North Lauderdale. An estimated 200 people were at the party. 'We're just asking them -- just lower the volume,' the woman told WSVN. 'I didn't care what they were doing. That's not my job to police the place.'  As the group laughs and surrounds James, one person can be heard on video yelling ‘throw her in!’ That’s when a teenager in a red shirt picks up James and attempts to carry her to the pool before collapsing on the ground. It’s not known if he fell accidentally or he purposely ‘body slammed’ her.  He then drags the woman over to the pool and throws her in, falling in himself. (tweet) The teenagers are then seen running from the pool area after the incident. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says James suffered injuries to her leg and shoulder. The 16-year-old suspect has turned himself in to police and is now charged with battery of a person 65 years of age or older. He admits he messed up.  “I have to own up to it,' authorities say the teenager told them.James says things like this should never happen.“The kid just has not evolved yet into what you’re supposed to be as a human being.”  
  • New evidence released in Markeith Loyd homicide cases
    New evidence released in Markeith Loyd homicide cases
    A new set of audio recordings, documents and photos connected to the homicide charges pending against Markeith Loyd were released in Orlando Monday.   Loyd is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in January after she confronted him outside a Pine Hills-area Walmart.   During the shooting incident involving Loyd’s ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, her brother, Ronald Stewart was also injured.   In an interview with investigators while he was still recovering in the hospital, Stewart said he tried to calm down Dixon and Loyd while they were arguing.   “I saw him pull the gun out,” Stewart said. “He cocked it (then) ‘Pow!’ Now, the only think I know from that feeling is that I just clinched up cause I feel like he hit me in the stomach.” (SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE)  Stewart said he heard several more shots before it was over.   “I tried to maneuver my body so that he doesn’t hit my heart,” he said. “And I just laid in silence from there.”   “Next thing I heard, ‘My baby on the ground. My baby,’” Stewart said. “That was my mom.”   Loyd is accused of going on the run after the Dixon shooting.   In one home he allegedly used to hide out, investigators found the bare necessities, including bottled water in the closet, a flashlight on the floor on top of a blanket where Loyd apparently slept, and a 10-page letter.    In the letter, Loyd describes what he says are lies about how situation leading up to Dixon’s shooting death.   Saying, ‘The real story isn’t being told,’ Loyd claims in the letter that if police “wasn’t lying form the jump, I would have turned myself in.”   Loyd ends the letter apologizing to his ex-girlfriend.   “Sorry Sade Dixon and my unborn child,” the letter says. “Love ya’ll with my life and wish we could take it all back.”   Loyd is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on May 31.   He is facing a myriad of charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, carjacking and numerous others.  
  • Sanford Police: missing 10 year old found safe
    Sanford Police: missing 10 year old found safe
    Update:   Earlier Sanford police are asking the public’s help to locate 10 year old Robert Chambers Jr. He was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of Logan Heights. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Chambers is asked to call the Sanford police dept.  (407) 688-5070 or call 9-1-1. 
  • Fruitland Park residents warned not to approach monkeys spotted in the area
    Fruitland Park residents warned not to approach monkeys spotted in the area
    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is warning residents of Fruitland Park to stay away from monkeys that have been spotted in the area. FWC believes the monkeys came from Silver Springs, where a larger troop has existed for years, and they aren’t sure whether it’s just one monkey in the area or a group. Residents believe there’s a male, female and baby monkey. FWC has posted fliers in the neighborhood telling residents to stay away as the monkeys could be hostile and carry disease. A monkey was also spotted in Apopka last month, about an hour away from Fruitland Park.
