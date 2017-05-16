Listen Live
Phantom Dust re-release hits Xbox One, Windows

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Phantom Dust Remastered has been re-released on Xbox One and Windows 10, according to Microsoft.

According to Xbox Head of Marketing Aaron Greenberg the re-release is available to download Tuesday, and the best part is that the download is free.

According to Microsoft, the 2017 version of the game now operates at a 16:9 aspect ratio and has 1080p/4K resolution. 

The re-release was a surprise since in 2014, a new Phantom Dust was announced then was revealed not to be in 'active' development anymore.

 

