Pete Townshend helps victims of deadly Grenfell Tower fire

Rock legend Pete Townshend is helping families who are victims of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire last week.

The Who’s lead guitarist knew four families who lived in the apartment building, The Mirror reported.

Townshend has given a piano to a young girl whose instrument was destroyed in the blaze.

He’s also given money to those displaced by the fire and who lost loved ones.

“They’re not OK. A mother lost her daughter, two little girls were in comas. So I’ve been right in there helping with those families,” Townshend told The Mirror.

Townshend grew up in the nearby community of Shepherd’s Bush. He has joined the group Artists for Grenfell, which was put together by Simon Cowell. The musicians are recording the song “Bridge over Troubled Water” to help raise money to help victims, Metro reported.

Townshend is being joined by his bandmate Roger Daltrey, Louis Tomlinson and Jessie J.

It will be released Wednesday at 8am, Metro reported.

