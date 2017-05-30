PETA offers $5,000 reward in attack on alligator

The animal-rights group PETA said it will give $5,000 to anyone with information about an attack on an alligator this month.

The attack happened May 15 near the Del Monte Foods store on Southwest Kanner Highway, just east of Southwest Warfield Boulevard. The 4-foot alligator’s back was cut open and the eyes were gouged out with a blunt object. The alligator was captured by a trapper and had to be euthanized.

“This alligator suffered hideously in an attack in which the eyes were gouged out and the back was cut open while the animal was still alive,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that this animal torturer can be held accountable.”

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office thinks the same person or people who attacked the alligator also vandalized the store. They kicked out a metal panel in a door, cut an electrical outlet, removed the fire extinguisher from the outside barn and sprayed foam on a large piece of farm equipment, a spokeswoman said. They also turned on the outdoor water faucets, causing a flood near the entry way. As well as wrote graffiti on outside portable toilets.

The reward offered by PETA will go to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the crime.