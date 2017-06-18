Pet snake loose after biting owner

A pet owner was bitten by a snake Saturday and the reptile’s whereabouts are unknown, police said.

The snake bit Waldo Santiago, 53, around 5:15 a.m. in his fifth-floor apartment, according to the New York Post.

Santiago was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released, according to officials.

Police could not tell the Post where the snake went after it bit Santiago.

Santiago declined to comment.