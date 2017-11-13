50 people displaced after floor collapses during party

A raucous homecoming party ended when an apartment floor caved in, sending at least 30 people crashing into the unit below Saturday.

The party, off campus from the University of North Texas, spiraled out of control, said Abiola Busari, who hosted the event and was one of more than 30 people who fell through the floor when it collapsed around 2 a.m., according to WFAA.

About 50 residents at the complex were displaced and six people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to KDFW. No one was taken to the hospital.

"The university is here to help any of our students who may have been impacted,” university officials said. “The Ridge is a private facility and any information regarding the incident would need to come from either the property owner or operator, and the City of Denton PIO."

The complex is helping those affected.

“(We are) in the process of making alternate housing arrangements for those students, a local university offered help as well to provide alternate arrangements,” a complex spokesman said. “The Ridge is also arranging with structural engineers to assess the situation.”

Carley Carroll, who lives in the apartment below, was not home when the ceiling fell. A GoFundMe was set up to help her after she lost everything in the incident.

“TV's, computers, just everything,” Carroll told WFAA. “Everything you need for college is gone.”