Pentagon accidentally re-tweets call for Trump's resignation

A post on the Pentagon’s official Twitter account called for President Donald Trump’s resignation on Thursday when a message was mistakenly re-tweeted, according to officials with the Department of Defense.

The tweet was quickly deleted, Politico reported.

The original message was posted by Ryan Knight, who goes by the Twitter handle @proudresister. Knight pointed to calls for U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, of Alabama, to step down amid allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple women, and for Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, to resign after recent allegations that he forcibly kissed a woman in 2006 and groped her as she slept.

“The solution is simple,” Knight wrote. “Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy.”

Moore has denied any wrongdoing. Franken apologized on Thursday and called for an investigation into the 2006 incident.

The post was shared for a brief time Thursday on the Department of Defense’s official Twitter account.

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said that the re-tweet was posted accidentally.

“An authorized operator of the @DeptofDefense’s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense,” White said in a tweet Thursday. “The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

An authorized operator of the @DeptofDefense’s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it. — Dana W. White - DoD (@ChiefPentSpox) November 16, 2017

More than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. He emphatically denied the accusations, which dated back to the 1980s.

The accusations were made after a 2005 video surfaced in which Trump made derogatory comments about women.

"You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful women — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump said in the video. “Grab them by the (expletive). You can do anything."

First lady Melania Trump defended her husband's comments, telling Fox News in 2016 that her husband's words were offensive and inappropriate but that they did not reflect his views on women.