Pennsylvania man sues bar after he gets drunk, falls off stool

A Youngwood, Pennsylvania, bar is facing a lawsuit after a customer fell off a stool and hurt himself.

The man wants thousands of dollars because, he claims, bartenders at Ziggy’s Hotel should have cut him off.

David Waugaman, 57, said bartenders kept serving him shots and liquor, even though he was noticeably drunk.

According to the lawsuit, Waugaman spent four hours drinking June 24. It says he took a tumble off the stool and hurt his right shoulder so badly that he needed to have an operation. He claims to now have a permanent disability.

His attorney summed up the case for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, saying, “They kept giving him drinks. You’re not supposed to feed people so much booze they fall off a bar stool."

Waugaman is seeking at least $30,000.

The owner of the bar declined to comment.