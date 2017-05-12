Pence ‘bops’ boy in face, and child demands apology

A young boy visiting the White House on Tuesday accidentally got hit in the face by the vice president.

But instead of leaving it at that, he kept hounding Vice President Mike Pence like someone from the White House press corps, The Hill reported.

“Excuse me, excuse me. You owe me an apology,” he’s heard saying.

The boy was struck by Pence’s elbow when he was gesturing while talking to military families during National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, according to The Hill.

Pence initially didn’t realize what happened and continued talking and meeting with other children around the podium. Finally, Pence heard the boy’s demands and gave in.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” Pence can be heard saying. “I didn’t mean to bop you.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The boy who got bopped in the face, is wearing a white shirt standing to the right, just behind, Vice President Mike Pence after he delivered remarks during an event celebrating National Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day.