A man brought to an Ocala hospital by the Florida Highway Patrol got a hold of a trooper's gun and shot a nurse Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

FHP, Ocala police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to the shooting at West Marion Community Hospital at 4600 Southwest 46th Court at 3 p.m.

Troopers said a nurse was shot by a patient, who has not been identified, who got a hold of a trooper's gun.

"A struggle ensued, and a division firearm was discharged by the perpetrator," said Pat Riordan, FHP spokesman.

Though the nurse was shot in the leg, Ocala firefighters were cleared from the scene when they arrived, firefighters said.

FHP said the nurse is in stable condition. Officials said the alleged shooter is in custody.

Troopers brought the man to the hospital after he said he needed to go when troopers approached him walking on I-75.

An FHP spokesman said troopers had two encounters with the man before taking him to the hospital.

The man was both in the process of being discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment, and in the process of being arrested by troopers for failing to obey, when he got hold of the gun, troopers said.

"In the process of this struggle and taking the suspect into custody, three troopers sustained minor injures," said Riordan.

