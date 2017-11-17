Pastor protects wife, daughters, shoots home invader

A family is safe and a home invasion suspect is in the hospital after being shot by the homeowner, deputies said.

>> Read more trending news

The family heard glass breaking downstairs when Donavan Simmons, 19, tried breaking into the house Thursday morning, deputies said.



The father, who Channel 2 confirmed is Keith Beck, the pastor of a Baptist church in Bartow County, then grabbed his gun and shot Simmons in the head as he was coming in the house.

"Come to the door and she was screaming, 'Invader in the house!' and her two kids were still in there asleep," neighbor Bill Kennedy said.

Simmons was taken to the hospital and faces charges.

Beck will not face any charges.

"I think he did the right thing, protect his family," Kennedy said.