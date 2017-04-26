Passerby rescues 5-year-old from lake

A truck swerved into an Oklahoma lake on Wednesday to avoid a car that ran a stop sign.
Police in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, responded to the area Wednesday morning after a woman’s truck was reported in the water.
The woman, whose 5-year-old grandson was in her vehicle, was trying to avoid another driver when her vehicle plunged into Sahoma Lake.
She got out on her own, and a family passing by stopped to help.
A man jumped out of a passing car and pulled the 5-year-old out of the lake.
KOKI-TV was at the scene when the 5-year-old’s mother arrived.
“I was devastated and screaming and crying,” she said. “I didn’t know if they were really OK or not.”
She said she was grateful for the family's help.
“It’s a good thing those people were here, because I don’t think she would have been able to get him out as fast as they did,” she said.
The child’s grandmother went to the hospital with some health issues. The child was not injured.
