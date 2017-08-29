Parents fight over removing 1-year-old son from life support

As a 1-year-old boy lies in a metro Atlanta hospital in a vegetative state, his parents are fighting over whether to remove him from life support, family members and attorneys said.

In June, just days after his first birthday, Brodie Gilleland was left unattended in a bathtub in Gwinnett County. He was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where he’s been hospitalized since the June 12 incident.

Gwinnett police officials on Monday would not discuss details of the case or release the incident report.

According to jail records, Brodie’s mother, 23-year-old Britianie Pace, was arrested on a charge of second-degree child cruelty in connection with the incident. She is out on bond.

Doctors have told the child’s father, Brade Gilleland, that Brodie will never wake up.

“The only way to keep him alive is to keep him on machines,” Gilleland said.

He and Pace have been in and out of juvenile court about Brodie and his 2-year-old sister, who are in the care of the Division of Family and Children Services, according to Gilleland.

