Parents charged in underage drinking party, police say

Police said officers recently responded to was a wild party and that dozens of teenagers took off running upon their arrival.

Smith township police in Pennsylvania got a tip Saturday night about the large, underage party at a home where 25 cars were parked outside. Police said there was a strong odor of marijuana inside.

The homeowner told police he had nothing to say. His wife said it was their daughter's birthday party.

In the criminal complaint, police said 43 people were found in the basement. Thirty-two of them were under 18 years old and 25 of them were cited for underage drinking.

A girl was reported missing hours later by her mother. The girl was later found knocking on doors, trying to get into an apartment building.

She was 2 1/2 miles from where the party took place and was not aware of her surroundings or how she ended up there.

Police also found a small marijuana growing system set up in the basement.

Both homeowners are facing numerous charges.