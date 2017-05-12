Paramedic comes to the rescue of teen getting ready for his prom

A teenager from Pennsylvania got into quite a bind when he was getting ready for his prom and needed the help of a paramedic.

But the teen wasn’t injured. He needed help tying his tie, WNYW reported.

And the moment was caught on camera.

Mary Terrinoni posted the image on Facebook last week. She said that she and her partner were in their truck when the young man asked for help.

Terrinoni posted that Lavar didn’t know how to tie his tie, but her partner Jared Bryer came to Lavar’s rescue.

Lavar actually lives near Terrinoni and Bryer’s firehouse and he goes to school with Bryer’s younger sister, WNYW reported.