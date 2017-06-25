An overweight passenger on a Spirit Airlines flights from Las Vegas to Denver said he was embarrassed and humiliated by the airline when it took away one of two seats he had booked in order to fly more comfortably.

>> Read more trending news

Jose Cordova told Denver 7 that he bought two seats on both his original flight to Vegas and for the return trip because of his size.

"I am a big person and I know one seat wouldn't fit for me, and to be comfortable, I wanted to have two seats," Cordova said.

"You don't want to overhang on someone else's lap, so you want to make sure you have that extra seat without bothering anybody."

Cordova said his flight to Vegas was fine, but Spirit overbooked his return flight and took one of his seats without asking.

>> Related: United Airlines changes policy after man dragged from flight

“They stole one of his seats. They sold it out from under him,” Denver 7 quoted one of Cordova’s friend Scott Tenorio as saying.

Spirit apologized to Cordova and said it was refunding the cost of his flights. It also said it was investigating what happened.