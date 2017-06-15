'It's out of control:' Father warns about minors using ride-share apps

A father has a warning about teenagers and ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

He said young people are getting rides, even though it's against policy.

"These kids want to get out. They don't want to sit in their house all day," the father said.

He said his 14-year-old daughter was recently out with friends who were about to hop in a car that they called up on an app.

"My daughter chose not to go because I've told her not to get in cars with people you don't know. The other child left with the company and got in the car," the father said. "My daughter was left on the side of the road."

Uber and Lyft both have policies that state that minors are not allowed to ride alone, but sometimes teens call up cars without parental permission.

"It's happening every day," said Uber driver Andre Bolton.

He said the problem is that every time a minor tried to get in his car, the responsibility and liability shift to him.

Policies for Uber and Lyft both state that it's up to the driver to screen riders and deny them if needed.

"It's starting to be a problem not only with the drivers, but in the future it's going to be a problem," Bolton said.

The problem is so common that Uber is rolling out "Uber Teen" in some markets to provided a safe option for parents

"It's all about knowing where your kids are and what they're doing," the father said. "I just pray that nothing happens to anyone else's kid.