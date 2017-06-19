Ohio teenager electrocuted in Lake Erie, dies in freak accident

An Ohio teenager died in a freak accident in Lake Erie after he was electrocuted while trying to save his struggling father and the family dog, authorities said.
Evan Currie, 19, from Dublin, Ohio, had just arrived Friday at a marina on South Bass Island, a popular summer resort in western Lake Erie, with his family on their 33-foot boat.
The Curries plugged their boat in for shore power when the family dog fell overboard. The father, Jeffrey Currie, jumped in after the dog and began struggling in the water, according to WJW TV. That’s when Evan and his brother went in after their father. They, too, began struggling in the water.
When the shore power was turned off everyone made it out of the water except Evan.
He was given CPR, but did not survive, officials said.
An investigation is underway by the Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself