Ohio Supreme Court Justice comes to defense of ‘all heterosexual males’

An Ohio Supreme Court justice has taken to Facebook to share details about his past sexual relationships and his thoughts on Senator Al Franken being accused of forcibly touching and grabbing a woman in 2006.

Justice William (Bill) O’Neill, who has expressed interest in running for Ohio governor, posted on Facebook Friday afternoon stating: “Now that the dogs of war are calling for the head of Senator Al Franken I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males.”

WHIO’s Jim Otte reached O’Neill by phone, to ask if his Facebook account had been hacked.

"I did post it and I stand by it," O'Neill told Otte by phone.

Oh Sup Ct Justice and candidate for Gov post on FB is real and not a hack. "I did post it and I stand by it," O'Neill told me by phone. https://t.co/l1lRlgu8DI — Jim Otte (@JOtteWHIO) November 17, 2017

Franken, D-Minnesota, on Thursday called for an ethics investigation of himself after a Los Angeles news anchor came forward with allegations that he kissed her forcibly and groped her as she slept during a USO tour in 2006.

O’Neill continues on the Facebook post to describe the “approximately 50 very attractive females” he’s had sex with in the last 50 years.

“Now can we get back to discussing legalizing marijuana and opening the state hospital network to combat the opioid crisis. I am sooooo (sic) disappointed by this national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago,” O’Neill said in his post. Signing off with a “Peace.”

RELATED: Ohio Chief Justice issues warning to Justice O’Neill after he announces run for governor

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat who is also running for governor, called for O’Neill to resign from the court.

“Sexual harassment, degrading and devaluing women is not a joke. Justice O’Neill should resign,” Whaley tweeted at 1:02 p.m.

Sexual harassment, degrading and devaluing women is not a joke. Justice O’Neill should resign. #ohgov pic.twitter.com/KDwSVZMGA3 — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) November 17, 2017

O’Neill’s spokesperson has since stepped down from his position as the public voice of the judge for his campaign, according to WCPO.

#BREAKING Spokesman for Bill O’Neill tells me he’s resigned, referred me to Twitter @WCPO pic.twitter.com/GMZvLwnWsj — Hillary Lake, WCPO (@hillarylake) November 17, 2017

The comments made today by @BillForOhio were both disturbing and misguided. As a victim of sexual assault, I cannot in good faith remain a part of #TeamONeill. — Chris Clevenger (@ChrisEClevenger) November 17, 2017

Moments ago I was able to contact Justice O’Neill to announce my resignation from the campaign. I have been out of pocket all day, and had no prior knowledge of his statement. — Chris Clevenger (@ChrisEClevenger) November 17, 2017

Sexual harassment and assault is no laughing matter. The next Governor of Ohio must take it seriously to receive my vote. — Chris Clevenger (@ChrisEClevenger) November 17, 2017

