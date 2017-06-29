A one-vehicle rollover crash outside of San Antonio, Texas, sent some dangerous reptiles slithering into the countryside, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department.

A van carrying a baby alligator, a tortoise and more than 30 venomous snakes experienced a blowout on an access road.

Among the snakes were rattlesnakes, copperheads and water moccasins, according to KSAT.

The driver of the van was initially trapped in the vehicle following the crash. According to Spectrum News San Antonio, there was a 9-year-old child in the van. They were both transported to a medical center for treatment.

No snake bites were reported at the scene and at least 23 of the reptiles were captured. One snake is dead and the baby alligator has not been located.

It’s unclear if all the snakes have been accounted for.

Law enforcement told KSAT they will conduct a regional reverse 911 to alert them to the situation.