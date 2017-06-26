Official NFL Shop mistakes Washington state for Redskins' home

The official shop of the National Football League was trying to celebrate state and hometown pride for several of its teams, but it appears to have made a big mistake.

NFLShop.com posted several novelty license plates with team logos over their respective states. As first noted Monday morning by the Washington Post, the shop was selling a Washington Redskins license plate with the logo over the state of Washington.

The NFL Shop has a "State Pride" line of license plates. Uh, ONE PROBLEM https://t.co/Xw8oUAIVGE pic.twitter.com/8xKwy1wHhs — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 26, 2017

The Redskins represent Washington, D.C., and play games in Maryland.

Not that it would be easy to figure out what state to put behind the Redskins, as Washington Post columnist Dan Steinberg pointed out.

“The WASHINGTON Redskins actually play their games in … well, they actually play their games in Maryland. But as everyone knows, the WASHINGTON Redskins actually hold their practices in … well, they actually hold their practices in Virginia. But as everyone knows, at least the WASHINGTON Redskins actually stage their training camp in … well, that’s in Virginia too,” Stienberg wrote. “So okay, it’s a little confusing. Still. Whatever the team’s proper geographic orientation, it has nothing to do with Washington state.”

The listing for the license plate was removed from NFLShop.com on Monday.