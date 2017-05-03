Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
86°
H 88°
L 68°

!
Traffic
Breaking News

Active shooter reported on Texas community college campus.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
86°
Clear
H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 91° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Officer who killed unarmed black 15-year-old fired, identified by department
Close

Officer who killed unarmed black 15-year-old fired, identified by department

Officer who killed unarmed black 15-year-old fired, identified by department
Photo Credit: Family photo courtesy of Lee Merritt/Facebook
Jordan Edwards

Officer who killed unarmed black 15-year-old fired, identified by department

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Family photo courtesy of Lee Merritt/Facebook

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas -  A white Texas police officer, who authorities said fired a rifle into a carload of unarmed black teens, killing a 15-year-old in front of his two brothers, has been fired.

Balch Springs police Officer Roy Oliver was fired Tuesday for violating department policy in the Saturday night shooting that left Jordan Edwards dead, the Dallas Morning News reported

“From our policies, which I went by, there were violations,” Balch Springs police Chief Jonathan Haber said. “I acted on them.”

Haber did not detail how the officer’s actions violated policy. Oliver, who was an officer in Balch Springs since 2011, has the right to appeal his termination, the department said in a news release.

Edwards, his brothers and two friends were leaving a house party in the Dallas suburb as Oliver and a second officer arrived to investigate possible underage drinking at the party, which was reported by a neighbor, the News reported. Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Edwards’ family, said that after hearing gunshots, Edwards’ 16-year-old brother was backing out of a parking spot, when he heard someone screaming profanities at him. 

Before he could respond, the officer, identified as Oliver, fired three shots into the car, striking Edwards’ in the head. His brother drove away, but stopped and flagged down officers about a block away after he and the other boys realized Edwards had been shot. 

The Edwards family told what happened next in a written statement released by Merritt Tuesday, before Oliver was fired. 

“After Jordan's two brothers, Vidal and Kevon, along with their two friends, were forced to experience this tragedy up close as occupants of the car, they were immediately treated as common criminals by other officers; manhandled, intimidated and arrested, while their brother lay dying in the front seat,” the family said

The family later said that while they are grateful that Oliver has been fired, “there remains a long road ahead.” They want Oliver charged with murder and the other officers involved punished for their callous treatment of the surviving children.

“The officers who extended this nightmare for those children ought to be properly reprimanded, as well,” the family said. “Our family is working hard to deal with both the loss of our beloved Jordan and the lingering trauma it has caused our boys.”

Merritt said that Edwards’ older brother, who was driving the car, was arrested and held overnight by police, the News reported. Though officials said that he was held as a witness for questioning, none of the other boys were kept overnight.

Police also detained the boys’ father, Odell Edwards, when he went to the police station asking about his boys, the lawyer said. 

“Balch Springs PD called the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and asked if they could restrain Jordan’s father because of his hostile behavior,” Merritt said, according to the newspaper

The Edwards family asked in its statement that the public refrain from protesting in their son’s name as they prepare for his funeral. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, a week after his death. 

They also asked that no one target the police. Haber previously said the department was getting threats on social media in response to the shooting. 

“We do not support nor do we condone any violence or threats made against the Balch Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies,” the family said

>> Read more trending stories

Haber initially said after the shooting that Oliver fired on the car when the driver backed toward officers “in an aggressive manner.” He changed that account Monday after reviewing body camera footage from the scene that night. 

He acknowledged then that the car was moving away from officers when Oliver fired the shots and said the officer’s actions were not consistent with the department’s “core values.”

On Tuesday, the chief accepted responsibility for the wrong information, which he said he released after relying on Oliver’s account of what happened, the News said

“(That’s) my inability to get all the facts like I should have,” Haber said. “That was solely on me. In a rush to get the information out, to be transparent … I missed a step.”

Haber said the department would continue to be transparent as the investigation into Oliver’s actions progresses. The department has concluded its internal investigation, but an independent probe by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office continues.

Edwards, a freshman at Mesquite High School, was an honor student and football player who Merritt said was popular and much loved by his family and friends. His family on Tuesday described him as a loving child with a “humble and sharing” spirit.

“The bond that he shared with his family, particularly his siblings, was indescribable,” the Edwards family said in their statement. “Not only have Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend, they witnessed firsthand his violent, senseless murder. Their young lives will be forever altered.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • REAL LIFE BREAKING BAD: Former high school science teacher admits to cooking meth
    REAL LIFE BREAKING BAD: Former high school science teacher admits to cooking meth
    If this story sounds a lot like the plot to a popular television series, you’re not mistaken.  A former high school science teacher in New Mexico pleaded guilty this week to a number of drug charges including manufacturing methamphetamine. The details of this story closely follow those of AMC’s Breaking Bad TV show. John W. Gose pleaded guilty Tuesday in New Mexico’s 3 Judicial District Court in Las Cruces to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gose is a former science teacher who taught middle and high school students in both Texas and New Mexico.  His most recent teaching job was at Camino Real Middle School in Las Cruces, where Gose taught 8th grade science.  He left the school in February of 2016. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Gose was arrested October 2, 2016 after a traffic stop.   During the stop, police recovered items that later tested positive for being used to manufacture meth.  After executing a search warrant at Gose’s home, police recovered enough materials and ingredients to manufacture at least one pound of meth.  Gose, 56, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, 6 months in prison.  
  • Airline gives passenger a single banana as his ‘gluten-free meal’
    Airline gives passenger a single banana as his ‘gluten-free meal’
    Sure, airplane food isn’t always the best, but when someone orders a gluten-free meal, I’m sure we can all agree that a banana doesn’t qualify as a ‘meal.’Apparently on All Nippon Airways it does. Passenger Martin Pavelka was flying from Tokyo to Sydney, Australia on April 20 and requested a gluten-free meal to enjoy during his 9-hour flight. Sadly, that meant Pavelka was given a single, lonely banana marked “GF”--for gluten-free-- along with some plastic cutlery and salt. “All other passengers were served a full breakfast meal consisting of eggs, sausage, mushrooms, bread, and yogurt,” he told the Evening Standard. “This was a nine-hour flight. Although definitely gluten-free, the banana did not keep me full for very long.” Pavelka said he was served a proper meal on another flight, but this bruised banana was pretty underwhelming. He has filed a complaint with the airline but so far, no response. All Nippon Airways is also making headlines for a cellphone video of a brawl between passengers. See it HERE.
  • FBI translator went rogue, secretly married ISIS leader, reports say
    FBI translator went rogue, secretly married ISIS leader, reports say
    An FBI translator who was supposed to be investigating an Islamic State leader in Syria secretly married him in 2014, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to CNN, 38-year-old Daniela Greene, then a German translator for the FBI's Detroit office, had top-secret security clearance while she was investigating Denis Cuspert, a German rapper who became a recruiter for the terrorist group in Syria. Cuspert reportedly threatened former President Barack Obama and held a severed head in an Islamic State video. >> Watch the news report here CBS News reported that in June 2014, six months into the probe, Greene told her superiors that she was taking a trip to Europe. Instead, she went to Syria to marry Cuspert, aka Deso Dogg and Abu Talha al-Almani, according to court documents. Soon after the wedding, Greene had a change of heart and escaped to the United States, where she was arrested Aug. 8, CNN reported.  'I was weak and didn't know how to handle anything anymore,' she wrote in an email to an unnamed person before she left, according to CNN. 'I really made a mess of things this time.' Greene, who pleaded guilty to 'making false statements involving international terrorism,' served two years in federal prison and was released in August 2016, CNN reported. CBS News reported that 'so far, she's declined to speak publicly about her case,' which was sealed until May 2015. >> Read more trending news Greene, who was born in Czechoslovakia and lived in Germany before she came to the United States, attended Oklahoma's Cameron University and received a master's degree in history from Clemson University in South Carolina, according to CNN. Read more here or here.
  • Parents who ‘pranked’ their kids on YouTube lose custody of two children
    Parents who ‘pranked’ their kids on YouTube lose custody of two children
    The family has since set all their YouTube videos to ‘private.’ 
  • Extremely dry conditions worsen allergies for many
    Extremely dry conditions worsen allergies for many
    A long stretch of dry weather has intensified allergies for many this year.  Doctors said the dry conditions can worsen symptoms during allergy season.   Carol Olivet said she knows what it's like to feel under the weather because of the weather for several months.   'I get (a stuffy) nose and a lot of drainage from my sinuses,' Olivet said. 'And I have a cough. Apparently, she has drainage from my sinuses causing the cough from my chest.' Olivet said balancing her allergy symptoms and her medications are a constant struggle, but she said this year has been worse. The Orlando Health Clinic said it has seen a 10 percent increase in patients complaining of prolonged chest congestion and coughing because of the dry weather. Dr. Michael Anderson's asthma and allergy office has seen the same trend. 'We are noticing our patients are having more trouble this year,' Anderson said. 'And we are certainly seeing more new patients this year, extending into the early summer.' Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said the pollen levels have been very high for the past two months. But Shields said there is hope: Recent rains have lowered pollen levels. 'It's finally rained a little bit,' Olivet said. 'I hope we get more.' Although rain can initially stir up pollen, it can bring relief to allergy sufferers in the long run. Health experts said using nasal spray can help during the dry season, but they said users should continue using the spray after symptoms are relieved.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.