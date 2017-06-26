A Cincinnati police officer who was investigating a car accident paid for a family’s hotel room and bought a child a stuffed animal when the family was unable to make it to the zoo because of the incident.

Officer Rachel Baldwin was called to the scene of a car accident May 28 and learned that one of the drivers involved was from out of town and had been taking her 7-year-old daughter to the Cincinnati Zoo.

>> Read more trending news

“The child was very visibly upset and scared,” Cincinnati Police posted about the incident Monday on social media. “The family’s car was totaled and (they) had no way of getting back home.”

Baldwin helped the woman get a hotel room and offered to drive the family to the airport to get a rental car.

When Baldwin finished her investigation, she went to the zoo and purchased a stuffed hippopotamus and then went to the hotel to give it to the daughter.

Baldwin then paid for the family’s room.