Obamas vacation in Italy; Michelle’s fashion draws praise

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were spotted this week in Italy as the two continued their post-White House vacations.

The couple visited the Museum of Opera, one of the oldest private museums in Italy, during a visit to Siena on Monday. According to The Associated Press, the couple arrived in Tuscany on Friday and plans to stay for six days.

Earlier this month, the two visited Milan, Italy, where Barack Obama discussed climate change and food security at a global sustainable food summit.

Photographers captured images of Michelle Obama in what some have called an “off-duty look.”

The former FLOTUS sported a pink and white one-shoulder shirt and white denim capris with white sandals during a day on the town. She also donned hoop earrings, bangles and a small, white cross-body purse.

First Lady Michelle Obama looking fresh and flawless while touring the city of Montalcino in Italy. pic.twitter.com/JkZ846V2IB — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) May 21, 2017

Michelle Obama out in Tuscany, Italy yesterday pic.twitter.com/seegV33zwF — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) May 21, 2017

One shoulder blouse, ripped white capris... It's official. @MichelleObama has said, Boy, bye to American politics. pic.twitter.com/UmJhK1POKb — Real Facade (@realfacade1) May 21, 2017

Michelle Obama’s top, from Finnish desinger Teija, costs $397.

Barack Obama was photographed over the weekend golfing at the exclusive Castiglion del Bosco course. According to the Daily Mail, membership to the Castiglion del Bosco Golf Club is by invitation only and it is the country’s only private golf club in a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Here is Barack Obama, yesterday In Italy. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/s2XvzhqtBs — WhatWeHad (@IrisRimon) May 21, 2017

The Obamas were photographed earlier in February vacationing in the British Virgin Islands with British media mogul Richard Branson after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The former first couple was also spotted dining with U2’s Bono at a New York City restaurant in March and was seen yachting in French Polynesia in the company of Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey in April.

Barack Obama will join German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday in Berlin for an event promoting the Obama Foundation’s global effort to “inspire and support young people active in narrowing inequality, combating climate change, working on public health, empowering women and girls and boosting young entrepreneurs,” CNN reported.