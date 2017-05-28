Obama meets with Prince Harry in London

Former President Barack Obama was welcomed to London’s Kensington Palace by Prince Harry on Saturday, CNN reported.

"They discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

They also discussed the terrorist attack in Manchester, the statement said.

Obama played golf in Scotland before visiting the prince. He also stopped in Berlin, where met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Obama said he was “heartbroken” by the tragedy in Manchester, CNN reported.

"To all the families who have been affected, to all those who are still recovering, to those who have lost loved ones, it's unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered," he said.