NYC subway sets new dog rules, riders don’t disappoint

A man has been charged with murder after a fender-bender that led to a shooting in DeKalb County, Georgia. Investigators said Johnnie Hudson, 39, shot and killed Chris Ervin, 33, Monday on Interstate 285. Detectives said Ervin approached Hudson's pickup truck after the fender-bender during the evening rush hour. Police said Hudson opened fire while sitting in the cab as Ervin walked up. According to the police report, Ervin was not armed and had not made contact with Hudson, who shot through his rolled up window. >> 'I just shot him': Deadly road rage shooting suspect asked police if man was still alive "It don't make no sense to kill him like that. That's senseless. That's murder. That's cold-blooded murder," Ervin's uncle said. A witness called 911 after seeing Ervin's body and Hudson sitting on the shoulder of I-285. Police are investigating if the incident started on the highway before the fender-bender occurred. "You don't kill somebody over a bump of a car," the victim's father said. "You did something that was unnecessary. All you needed to do was dial 911 and it would have been all over," the victim's uncle said. Ervin, a father of three, posted on Facebook the morning before he was killed that he was 'lucky to be alive' and wanted to share his happiness with everyone. He posted a picture saying he was 'just sitting here with a big smile on my face thanking God for everything.' His family gathered Tuesday to mourn his death. "Taking it as graceful as we can here to support each other and uplift each other," Ervin's uncle said. The victim's family said since Hudson stayed at the scene Monday, they believe he is going to claim self-defense. They said they will be there every step of the way as he goes through the courts on the murder charge.