Nurses lend support to each other with pizza after London attack

A simple gesture of food could become a symbol of help and hope after a second terror attack in the U.K. in over three weeks.

A van was driven into a crowd of people on London Bridge before three people jumped out and stabbed multiple people.

The attackers were shot and killed by officers, but seven people were killed and dozens were injured in the attack.



Staff at King’s College NHS in London were working around the clock trying to help victims of this weekend’s terror attack on London Bridge, The Telegraph reported.

That’s when their counterparts from Manchester sent them a simple gift -- pizza -- to a grateful and exhausted staff.

Medical staff at Manchester Royal Infirmary are still treating 14 people injured during an attack during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last month.

This weekend, nurses and doctors at Kings College Hospital were called into action.

This isn’t the first time that pizza was ordered for those who are on the front lines of an attack.

The Boston Globe sent pizza to reporters at the Manchester Evening News during their coverage of the Manchester bombing, The Telegraph reported.

The Globe also was on the receiving end of food during a breaking news story when the Chicago Tribune sent pizza to the Boston paper during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.