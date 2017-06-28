Nuclear plant uses bikini contest to hire interns

A nuclear power station in Czech Republic got a toxic reaction from the public after it decided to use a swimsuit contest to hire interns.

>> Read more trending news

CEZ's Temelin power station posted to their Facebook page photos of high school graduates posing in bikinis and hard hats last week, USA Today reported.

The post, which has since been deleted, said the woman with the greatest number of likes would be titled “Miss Energy 2017” and get a two-week internship.

But many Facebook users scrutinized the station, commenting on how the post was “unprofessional” and “distasteful,” CNN reported.

The plant apologized two days later on Facebook and said all 10 of the contestants would receive internships, Fox News reported.

"The purpose of the competition was to promote technical education," the post read. "But if the original vision raised doubts or concerns, we are very sorry."

